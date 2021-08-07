John Cena worked the dark main event after this week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX went off the air at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

The dark main event in Tampa saw Cena team with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for a six-man win over WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The finish to the match saw Cena dodge a Spear from Reigns, who wrestled in his street clothes from SmackDown, and then deliver an Attitude Adjustment to The Tribal Chief. Jey Uso rushed the ring but Cena also hit him with the AA, and covered for the pin to win.

Cena did not appear on this week’s SmackDown episode, but he has been officially announced for next Friday night. A big match is being teased by WWE, as noted at this link.

WWE held two pre-show dark matches before SmackDown hit the air in Tampa, featuring WWE NXT and RAW Superstars. There was also a special appearance by WWE Ambassador Titus O’Neil.

The first dark match saw RAW’s Keith Lee defeat NXT’s Austin Theory. The second match featured NXT’s Dakota Kai defeating Aliyah, who is rumored to be joining the RAW roster after a recent trade with NXT.

After the dark matches, hometown star Titus came out and welcomed Tampa to SmackDown. He received a proper ovation from the crowd, and thanked everyone for being great. He also thanked everyone for being “Champa Bay,” and led to the opening of the show.

There was also a segment during a commercial break where WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s “Real American” theme song was played as fans were encouraged to “Hulk Up” for the cameras. Some of those fans were then shown on the big screens.

Below are a few shots from Friday’s dark match and dark main event in Tampa, including full video of Aliyah vs. Kai, and the end of the six-man bout:

