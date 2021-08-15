AEW star Jungle Boy appeared on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to talk about AEW’s recent hot streak. With Dynamite pulling in big ratings, AEW Rampage about to launch and several big names rumored to be joining the promotion, Jungle Boy is thrilled he made the choice to sign with AEW years ago.

“It feels kind of wild,” Jungle Boy said. “I’m glad I got in when I did, because I’ve been there kind of since the beginning. You know the past year’s been strange, with everything that went on. I feel like since the people have been back for the last couple of months, everything’s just kind of exploded. And there’s all this new growth after a weird year. So it’s been real cool and it feels like an exciting time to be not only part of this, but a part of wrestling as a whole.”

“It feels almost every week there’s something new or someone new popping up. And it’s really a wild, wild time. I feel years from now we’ll look back on this and say it was a crazy time. But I think it’s exciting, because every new person opens up a whole new book of opportunities. I don’t know, it’s really cool to be a part of it.”

So who would Jungle Boy like to face out of the potential big names coming in? While he’s eager to work with all of them, Jungle Boy is most excited about reconnecting with an old friend, who was let go from WWE just a week ago.

“I mean, all the big names I would say,” Jungle Boy said. “Those are guys I used to watch and that would be super cool. For me, my best friend actually, his name is Jake Atlas, he just got laid off this last round of layoffs. And so far I’ve had some of my best matches of my career with him, a lot of those being on the indies. So I think, for me, it would be cool to do that again on a bigger stage maybe. We’ll see, fingers crossed.”

