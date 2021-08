AEW announced several matches this evening for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

Former Impact Wrestling Knockout Kiera Hogan will face Hikaru Shida.

The main event is TH2 vs. Lucha Brothers.

Below is the rest of the card that was announced:

* Joey Janela vs. Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels

* 2.0 vs. Duke Davis and Ganon Jones

* Anthony Bowens vs. PAC

* Brian Cage vs. Joey Keys

* Diamante vs. Julia Hart

Dark: Elevation streams on Monday at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube.

Dark: Elevation spoilers are available at this link.