Former Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle discussed Christian on a recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.

Christian Cage returned to in-ring action at the beginning of the year in the Royal Rumble and then signed with AEW, where he became the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion by defeating Kenny Omega on the premiere episode of AEW Rampage. Angle spoke about Christian not being in WWE’s Hall of Fame yet and why he believes Christian is so underrated.

“Every once and awhile we touch base,” Angle said about keeping in touch with his friend Christian. “We were best friends, Edge, Christian, myself and Rhyno. We really were best friends, we spent a lot of time together and that time was so valuable. I’ll never forget what [Christian] did for me, what he did for the business.

“Christian is one of the most underrated professional wrestlers of all time. This guy should actually already be in the Hall of Fame, that’s how good he was. I think someday he will be, I just think he’s been under appreciated.

Another future WWE Hall of Famer who signed with AEW was Matt Hardy. Angle spoke about The Hardy Boyz as a tag team and what was different between Matt and Jeff in the ring.

“They’re both extremely talented but both have different styles though,” Angle said. “Jeff was more of a reckless kind of wrestler, kind of a daredevil and Matt Hardy was more of a technician. They had different styles. Don’t get me wrong, Matt Hardy could do some high diving stuff but for the most part he was very technical. They were both very good at what they did, I think that Jeff might have had a little bit more success than Matt. I think it was just because of his persona and I don’t care attitude that Vince really loved about him. For Matt, Matt Hardy was really talented as well.”

On the podcast, Angle covered the infamous “Milk-O-Mania” episode of Monday Night RAW where the former Olympic Gold Medalist brought a milk truck to the ring and covered Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Alliance with milk. Angle mentioned how exciting that time was in his career and how he knew during that feud with Austin that he was going to win the World Championship.

“Knowing I did a program with Stone Cold Steve Austin a year and a half into the business, knowing that I was going to win the world title just a couple months after that,” Angle said. “It was an exciting time for me because I didn’t know what was in store for me from week to week. From when I started my rookie year to my third year, everything was so new to me. I was like a little kid in a candy store, every week I couldn’t wait to see what I was going to do that following week because I was doing so much comedy and doing so many entertaining things and the business started to get un fun for me when I started to become more serious. I really enjoyed my comedy segments in my career and that’s what I loved the most.”

