Former NXT star Leon Ruff was among those released last night by WWE.

Other names included: Bronson Reed, Tyler Rust, Bobby Fish, Mercedes Martinez, Jake Atlas, Ari Sterling, Asher Hale, Zechariah Smith, Giant Zanjeer, Kona Reeves, Desmond Troy, and referee Stephon Smith.

Ruff has since commented on his departure:

“I was able to compete against and earn respect from wrestlers I looked up to,” Ruff wrote. “Make an impact in/and inspire the WWE universe. And everyday I got to go to work with my best friend. Thank you all for the love -Leon”

Ruff signed with WWE in October 2020 and is engaged to WWE referee Aja Smith.

Taped last week, Ruff appeared on last night’s 205 Live, defeating Grayson Walker. He had previously been away from NXT since his May 11 loss to Pete Dunne. Ruff is a one-time NXT North American Champion.

Bronson Reed and Ari Sterling have also reacted to their releases on social media..