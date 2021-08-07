Another round of cuts has occurred within the WWE roster, this time focusing on the NXT roster. The biggest name to be released was Bronson Reed, who wasted no time commenting on his departure on Twitter.

“Just got released from WWE,” Reed announced. “The monster is back on the loose…you don’t know WHAT you’ve just done.”

Reed proceeded to tag AEW, Impact Wrestling, New Japan and Ring of Honor in the tweet following the statement.

Reed had recently been pushed as one of the top stars on WWE’s NXT brand, winning the North American Title from Johnny Gargano on May 18. He would lose the title to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on June 29, and around that time began working dark matches on the main roster in preparation for a call up. His final NXT match was on July 27, where he lost to Adam Cole.

Reed is no stranger to wrestling outside of WWE, having had a successful career under the name Jonah Rock. He has wrestled in the United States for Pro Wrestling Guerilla, for Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan and New Japan-Pro Wrestling during their 2018 Australia tour.

You can see Reed’s tweet below.