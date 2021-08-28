Despite not winning the Fatal Four-Way on last night’s SmackDown, Liv Morgan was all smiles during her interview with Kayla Braxton on this week’s Talking Smack. The former Riott Squad member said she found excitement when she not only eliminated one former SmackDown Women’s Champion in Carmella but when she also pushed the most recent SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair, to her limits.

“Honestly, I know I lost, but I feel like a winner. I feel fantastic!” Liv Morgan said with a smile. “Not only did I bring Bianca Belair, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion, 2021 Royal Rumble winner, ESPY winner, but I brought her to the limit. I know no matter what, she is going to remember the day that she was in the ring with me. I have so many tricks up my sleeve, Kayla, that I’m taking this with a lot of gratitude. I honestly feel great!”

At SummerSlam last Saturday, “The Man” Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return and recaptured her former SmackDown Women’s title. At this time last year, Lynch was on maternity leave, leaving a big void in the women’s division. Morgan mentioned that even though she hasn’t received a future title shot against Lynch just yet, she would like to follow through on the statement Lynch told her just before leaving to become a mom.

“You wanna know a little secret?” Morgan teased. “When Becky left, I gave her a hug goodbye. She whispered in my ear, ‘When I come back, you are going to be champion.’ I’ve thought about that every single day. She’s back, and I’m not champion. But I’m looking so, so, so forward to proving her right. Maybe, not on her timeline, but I’m going to be champion, and I’d love to take it off of Becky Lynch.”

