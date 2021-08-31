AEW star MJF wishes he had the opportunity to have a back-and-forth promo battle with late WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, whom he credits for making him fall in love with pro wrestling.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, MJF was asked which wrestler inspired him to get into the business.

“Roddy Piper,” MJF said without any hesitation. “Before me, I’m going to say the only person who would equal the ability to get a visceral reaction from the crowd was Piper. Piper made me fall in love with wrestling.

“And if I was able to have an opportunity to have promos back and forth with Roddy, and then a match that I know would be vicious as all hell. I think that would probably go down as the greatest match in the history of professional wrestling.”

Besides Piper, MJF named several other wrestling legends in his shortlist of favorite heels ever.

“Chris Jericho was up there [as a heel],” MJF said. “As much as I hate to admit it. I would say Chris Jericho is most certainly up there. Roddy Piper. I would throw in Tully Blanchard, I would throw in Eddie Gilbert, I would throw in Ric Flair and I would also throw in Chris Candido.”

MJF will face Chris Jericho at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 5. As per stipulation, Jericho will retire from in-ring competition in AEW if he loses to MJF for the fourth consecutive time.