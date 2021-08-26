On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho announced that he’s putting his AEW in-ring career on the line in a match against MJF at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

Jericho said that if he were to lose to MJF for a fourth consecutive time, he will hang up his wrestling tights and become a full-time commentator on Rampage.

“If you beat me, MJF, I will go to that commentary table full time on Rampage,” Jericho said in his promo. “Hell, maybe someday I will commentate for Dynamite as well; if you beat me, I will never wrestle in AEW again.”

WWE producer and agent “The Hurricane” Shane Helms reacted to Jericho’s announcement via Twitter. While responding to Wrestling Inc.’s Twitter post, Helms jokingly said, “Jericho to WWE confirmed!”

On last week’s Dynamite, Jericho tapped out to MJF in the fifth and final chapter of the 5 Labours of Jericho.

You can see Helms’ tweet below:

Jericho to WWE confirmed! https://t.co/RGixZTEls3 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) August 26, 2021