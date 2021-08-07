Major League Wrestling announced on Friday that the November 6 MLW FUSION TV taping will no longer be at the Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

According to the press release below, the new location for the TV taping is the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

MLW’s November 6 event has been moved from Chicago to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena. Tickets for the November 6 event in Philadelphia will go on sale when MLW returns to the historic 2300 Arena on Saturday October 2nd at the box office and online.

As reported earlier this week, MLW signed a deal for a new weekly series that will see the Azteca Underground storyline spinoff with its own show.

The new show will feature a different roster from MLW FUSION and is slated to premiere this Fall.