NBCUniversal/USA Network officials are reportedly not thrilled with Brock Lesnar and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch both being on WWE’s SmackDown brand.

Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Lynch make her surprise return to quickly defeat Bianca Belair for the strap. It’s been reported that she will be booked as the top heel of the blue brand women’s division moving forward. The SummerSlam show-closing segment saw Lesnar make his surprise return to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after the main event win over John Cena. It’s been reported that WWE is now moving forward with the idea that Lesnar will be a babyface on the blue brand.

In an update, it was noted by Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian that NBCU/USA officials are not thrilled with Becky and Brock being on the SmackDown side, which adds a significant boost to WWE’s Friday night show on FOX.

It was also noted NBCU/USA officials aren’t thrilled with how Lesnar and Lynch were not booked for this week’s post-SummerSlam edition of RAW. The idea is that Cena recently appeared on both shows while he was working the blue brand for the SummerSlam build with Reigns.

NBCU/USA officials reportedly have some issues over Lynch and Lesnar both returning to work SmackDown, but WWE officials apparently reassured them that this is just temporary with the WWE Draft coming up in early October. It was said that NBCU/USA reps were told not to worry as WWE has plans to “shuffle the deck” with the roster in the Draft, and that the Superstars will be shifted around.

As noted, The Beast and The Man are both being teased for Friday’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown on FOX. This would be Brock’s first blue brand appearance since November 1, 2019, and Becky’s first blue brand appearance since the October 4, 2019 episode.

You can click here for a report on Lesnar’s new WWE contract and the terms.

It was recently reported at this link how WWE’s TV partners were frustrated over the release of Bray Wyatt and other top stars. It was also reported at this link how the networks were not happy with CM Punk signing with AEW. It was reported back in July at this link how WWE’s TV partners had been pitching ideas to help get the ratings back up.

Stay tuned for more.