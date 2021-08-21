Ace Austin is now the new number one contender to the Impact World Championship.

Austin successfully defeated Moose, Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan in a four-way match at tonight’s Impact Emergence. He will receive the opportunity to face Christian Cage for the title at Victory Road on Saturday, September 18.

Austin won the match by stacking up a very distracted Moose, who was dealing with Callihan on the outside.

No stranger to gold, the former two-time X-Division Champion has been a growing competitor since joining the company in 2019. His alliance with Madman Fulton has carried him over both in single and tag team bouts as of late. He participated in an exciting Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Title at Slammiversary but came up short.

Later in the broadcast, Cage retained the Impact World Title after hitting a spear and Killswitch on Myers.

Stay tuned for more match announcements for Victory Road.