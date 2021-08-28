Last week, WWE Shop had teased John Cena was an upcoming guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with a new poster fans could purchase. It indeed looks like Cena will be on the show, according to WWE Network News.

His appearance is currently slated for Sunday, September 26 on Peacock/WWE Network. This falls on the same day as WWE Extreme Rules (Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio) and will likely stream after the PPV.

Cena lost to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns earlier this month at SummerSlam.

Finishing up his most recent run with the company, Cena is set to show up at the September 10 SmackDown taping from Madison Square Garden. He’s expected to just work a dark main event, and not appear on TV.