Two new matches have been revealed for Saturday’s NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view, the first all-women’s event from the organization.

We noted before how former TLC reality TV star Paola Mayfield will be making her NWA debut at EmPowerrr. It’s been revealed that she will wrestle Kenzie Paige on the show. Paola will have Taryn Terrell in her corner.

Skye Blue vs. Christi Jaynes has also been confirmed for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

NWA EmPowerrr will take place this Saturday, August 28 from Khorassan Ballroom at The Chase in St. Louis. The NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view will take place the next night at the same venue. Below is the current EmPowerrr card:

Main Event: The Inaugural NWA Women’s Invitational Cup

Lady Frost (begins at #1), Tootie Lynn, Chelsea Green, Jamie Senegal, Debbie Malenko, Bianca Carelli, Jennacide, Thunder Kitty, Masha Slamovich, Kiera Hogan

The winner of the ten-woman Gauntlet will challenge the NWA World Women’s Champion the next night at NWA 73. Two competitors will begin the match and a new competitor will enter every 2 minutes. Eliminations are done by pinfall or submission.

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Leyla Hirsch vs. Kamille (c)

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match

Melina vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament

The FreeBabes (Miranda Gordy, Hollyhood Haley J, Jazzy Yang) vs. KiLynn King and Red Velvet

Hell on Heels (Renee Michelle, Sahara 7) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay, Marti Belle)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament Finals

The Hex or Hell on Heels vs. Red Velvet and KiLynn King or The Freebabes

Battle of The Brands

NWA’s Kylie Ray vs. AAA’s Chika Tormenta vs. AEW’s Diamante

Paola Mayfield vs. Kenzie Paige

Skye Blue vs. Christi Jaynes

Velvet Sky will be on commentary

Maya Valentine will handle backstage interviews