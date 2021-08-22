WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has revealed via Instagram that she wasn’t allowed to attend WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Bella posted a few pictures of her from inside a bar at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas.

She wrote:

When you’re not allowed to go to SummerSlam in Vegas….. lol 🥂💃🏽🍹

Bella did not specify the reason as to why she wasn’t “allowed to go to SummerSlam” on Saturday.

Last week, Bella teased making an appearance at SummerSlam, asking fans what she should wear to the event. In the subsequent days, she made several SummerSlam-related posts and even offered her predictions for all the matches.

Bella was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year along with her twin sister, Brie.

You can see her Instagram post below: