WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella teased a possible appearance at SummerSlam on August 21.

“Hhmmm, looking through my closet and deciding what to wear to SummerSlam next week??? Thoughts?” Nikki wrote.

Along with her sister, Brie, Nikki’s most recent WWE appearance was back in April at WrestleMania 37 (Night 2). Nikki and Brie tossed Bayley down the ramp after she insulted the WrestleMania Hosts, Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

The Bellas have already said they would be back in a WWE ring at some point in the near future. Nikki mentioned in an interview from this past June that she’s training for a return.

“For me, I’m definitely starting that preparation,” Nikki said. “I want to train hard for it. When we come back, I want to change my style in the ring a little bit. I want to make a statement.”

In what may or may not be related, Nikki’s name came up during last night’s face-to-face on SmackDown between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and John Cena.

“And you see, John, 20 plus years of missionary might of been good enough for you. But it wasn’t good enough for Nikki Bella,” Reigns said.

Reigns is set to defend the title against Cena at SummerSlam in Las Vegas.

