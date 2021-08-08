NJPW announced that all participating staff members and wrestlers have now received both COVID-19 vaccine doses.

As noted in the below press release, the workplace vaccination program was for wrestlers and staff that live in Japan.

Thank you for your continued support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and your continued co-operation with COVID protocols at live events. In recent weeks, NJPW has proceeded with a workplace vaccination program for wrestlers and staff residing in Japan. All participating staff members and wrestlers in the program have now received both vaccine doses. Everyone involved in New Japan Pro-Wrestling will continue to come together to do everything we can to ensure peace of mind to fans attending NJPW events, and to create the safest possible environment to enjoy New Japan action. We ask for your continued co-operation in COVID countermeasures at events going forward.

On Saturday, the Super Jr. Tag League began at Summer Struggle in Tokyo. The current standings are available here.