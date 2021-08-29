Saturday night was NWA’s first all-women pay-per-view, EmPowerrr.

During the show, Kamille successfully retained the NWA Women’s Championship against AEW star Leyla Hirsch.

Chelsea Green won the Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet. Green had defeated Bianca Carelli, Debbie Malenko, Lady Frost, Jamie Senegal, Jennacide, Kiera Hogan, Masha Slamovich, Thunder Kitty, & Tootie Lynn.

Due to results from the EmPowerrr PPV, Kamille will now be defending the NWA Women’s Championship against Chelsea Green at Sunday’s NWA 73rd Anniversary Show.

EmPowerrr results are available at this link here.

Below is the updated line-up for NWA 73:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

Trevor Murdoch vs. Nick Aldis (c)

NWA National Title Match

James Storm vs. Chris Adonis (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf 450) vs. Aron Stevens and Kratos (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Chelsea Green vs. Kamille (c)

Brawl In The Lou

Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm

Battle Royal

The winner becomes the new #1 contender to the NWA National Title

Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae

NWA World Television Champion Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater and The Masked Man vs. The Pope and The End (Odinson, Parrow)

Ric Flair makes a special appearance