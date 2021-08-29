Saturday night was NWA’s first all-women pay-per-view, EmPowerrr.
During the show, Kamille successfully retained the NWA Women’s Championship against AEW star Leyla Hirsch.
Chelsea Green won the Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet. Green had defeated Bianca Carelli, Debbie Malenko, Lady Frost, Jamie Senegal, Jennacide, Kiera Hogan, Masha Slamovich, Thunder Kitty, & Tootie Lynn.
Due to results from the EmPowerrr PPV, Kamille will now be defending the NWA Women’s Championship against Chelsea Green at Sunday’s NWA 73rd Anniversary Show.
Below is the updated line-up for NWA 73:
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match
Trevor Murdoch vs. Nick Aldis (c)
NWA National Title Match
James Storm vs. Chris Adonis (c)
NWA World Tag Team Titles Match
La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf 450) vs. Aron Stevens and Kratos (c)
NWA World Women’s Title Match
Chelsea Green vs. Kamille (c)
Brawl In The Lou
Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm
Battle Royal
The winner becomes the new #1 contender to the NWA National Title
Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae
NWA World Television Champion Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater and The Masked Man vs. The Pope and The End (Odinson, Parrow)
Ric Flair makes a special appearance
