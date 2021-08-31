With Adam Cole officially becoming a free agent this past Friday, Pat McAfee has offered his former WWE NXT foe a contract to work on his podcast, The Pat McAfee Show on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio.

McAfee took to Twitter to offer “a legit contract offer” for Cole to be the assistant to Ty Schmit and Boston Connor, the producers of his podcast. The SmackDown announcer also detailed the remuneration and terms of the contract:

Hey @AdamColePro.. consider this tweet a legit contract offer to be @tyschmit & @BostonConnr’s assistant $22,000 a year. No benefits but you’ll be able to build your resumé Will need to know your answer sooner than later

Cole played along and responded to McAfee’s offer:

I’ll think about it…

I’m kidding…

I hate you.

McAfee made his in-ring debut against Cole at last year’s NXT TakeOver XXX. He is presently recovering from COVID-19 and skipped commentary duties this past Friday on SmackDown.

As reported earlier, WWE issued a memo on Cole’s status to the rest of the company on Monday. The internal memo, sent via email, advised that Cole is no longer with the company. This means that Cole is now officially eligible to sign with any promotion and appear for them immediately.

