WWE has reportedly offered a new contract to Pete Dunne.

As noted earlier this month, Dunne’s WWE NXT contract situation was similar to the one Adam Cole was in, as his deal was also coming up this summer. Cole will reportedly become a free agent this week.

In an update on Dunne, word now, via Fightful Select, is that the former NXT UK Champion has been offered a new contract by the company. There is no word on the length of the deal, but different numbers were floated, depending on the source.

There is also no word on if Dunne has signed the extension, or if he plans to re-sign with WWE, but we will keep you updated.

It was reported earlier this week that WWE has plans for Dunne to be a top heel on the NXT brand moving forward, along with Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong. Dunne is currently leading a NXT stable that includes Ridge Holland, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. His feud with NXT Champion Samoa Joe picked up on last night’s post-Takeover 36 episode, and it looks like there will be a title shot for Dunne in the near future.

Stay tuned for more on Dunne’s status.