During her run as the Duchess of Dudleyville in 2001, Stacy Keibler struck a famous pose with the Dudley Boyz, wearing nothing but the WWE Tag Team Titles.

On Thursday, Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green recreated the pose by donning her fiancé Matt Cardona’s GCW World Title and Major Brothers Podcast Title. Green’s caption indicated that she recreated Keibler’s pose at the behest of Cardona. She wrote:

The things you do for love… need I say more?

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray [Bubba Ray Dudley] chimed in, joking that he and D-Von made Keibler look amazing in the original photo.

Green will be a part of the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet during Saturday’s NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view event. You can click here for the updated card for the all-women’s event.

On next week’s Impact Wrestling, Green and Cardona will face Rohit Raju & Shera in a tag team match.

The tweets can be seen below:

The things you do for love… need I say more? pic.twitter.com/5ZUB4tHyVx — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 25, 2021

DAMN!!!! Me and Devon make Stacy look amazing!! 😂 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 26, 2021

😏 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 26, 2021