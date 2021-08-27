Next week on Impact Wrestling, X-Division Champion Josh Alexander will host an Open Challenge for his title.

This comes after Alexander successfully retained his championship against Jake Something this past Friday at Emergence. But, his open challenge comes with a twist. Alexander has asked for any former X-Division champion to come and face him.

One of the first stars interested in Alexander’s request was Chris Sabin, who has held the title eight times during the TNA era. He responded to the video clip on Twitter with, “I find this interesting.” It’ll be intriguing to see who it is that steps up to Alexander next week.

Speaking of title matches, the new number one contender to the Impact World Championship, Ace Austin, will face Tommy Dreamer in singles action. If Dreamer wins, he will be added to Austin and Cage’s title bout, making it a triple threat match at Victory Road on Saturday, September 18.

Below are all the matches set so far for next week’s show:

* Josh Alexander’s X-Division Title Open Challenge

* Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer

If Dreamer wins, he will be added to the Impact World Championship match at Victory Road

* The Influence (Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb) vs. Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

* Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

* Before The Impact: John Skyler vs. Jake Something

