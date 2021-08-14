ECW Originals Tommy Dreamer, Jerry Lynn, Shane Douglas, Judge Jeff Jones and Taz reunited backstage during tonight’s AEW Rampage.

While Lynn works at AEW as a producer and coach, Jones has been AEW’s Digital Director since the promotion started in 2019. Taz was on the commentary booth for the debut episode of Rampage.

Meanwhile, Douglas is from the Pittsburg area and was most likely visiting his friends.

After Rampage went off the air, Taz thanked the fans who attended the show at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He also thanked AEW Chairman Tony Khan.

Taz wrote:

Thank you everyone who attended I live event tonight and all of you who watched #AEWRampage at home! It was an amazing energy and also a spectacular show…I am blessed to be apart of something so special. I appreciate #AEW & @TonyKhan more than words can describe.

As noted, Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega to capture the Impact World Championship in the opening contest. You can click here for full results form the show.

The photo of the ECW Originals can be seen below:

Tommy Dreamer, Jerry Lynn, Shane Douglas, and Taz backstage at #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/MtPL9bR9sA — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 14, 2021