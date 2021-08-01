WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya has taken to Twitter to show an x-ray of her injured ankle.

The Queen of Harts captioned the image, “IRON heart, GOLD belt, STEEL bones.”

Natalya injured her right ankle this past Monday on RAW during a tag team match with Tamina against Doudrop and Eva Marie. The injury occurred when Doudrop attempted a roll-up pin on Natalya. The Women’s Tag Team Champion was helped to the back by Tamina and a medic, as she was unable to put weight on the injured leg.

Natalya underwent surgery this past weekend for the injured ankle. Despite the procedure, it is believed that Natalya will only need a few weeks away from in-ring competition. Regardless of Natalya’s recovery timetable, WWE is set to address the status of the Women’s Tag Titles this Monday on RAW.

You can see a picture of the x-ray below: