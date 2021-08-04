Former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott, now known as Ruby Soho, has tweeted a picture of her new look.

It appears Ruby is now sporting cropped, bright red hair. In WWE, she was known for her signature green hair, which she cut short in late 2020.

The likes of SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks, Carmella, Mia Yim, RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. and AEW star Big Swole responded to Ruby’s tweet. They all seemed to love the new hairdo.

After her WWE release in June, Ruby noted that she had no plans of bringing back the “Heidi Lovelace” name she used prior to her WWE stint.

Ruby revealed that her new ring name, Ruby Soho, was inspired by the 1995 punk rock song of the same name by the band Rancid, from “…And Out Come the Wolves,” their third studio album.

“I would like to [keep the name Ruby] if it’s possible,” she said. “I feel like it fits me. Ruby came from ‘Ruby Soho,’ and so I hold that very dear to my heart.”

Ruby will become a free agent once her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expires on Tuesday, August 31.

You can see a picture of Ruby’s new look below:

❤️👽🔥 — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) August 3, 2021

Come thru beautiful 😻 — MAXINE “BETTER CALL” SWOLE ⚖️ (@SwoleWorld) August 3, 2021