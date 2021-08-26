As reported earlier, reigning NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo made an unannounced appearance after this week’s AEW Dynamite at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Greek Freak received a replica AEW World Championship belt from AEW President Tony Khan, and stayed put at the arena to watch the Rampage tapings for Friday, August 27. As seen in the videos below, Giannis also hit the ring and held up his replica title, receiving loud cheers from the crowd.

Later, a photo surfaced on Twitter of Giannis standing alongside pro wrestling legends Chris Jericho and Sting. It was first shared by Bleacher Report’s Cinnabod Esnaashari.

AEW stars Powerhouse Hobbs and Jade Cargill also shared pictures of them alongside Giannis. Meanwhile, Austin Gunn shared a video of his interaction with the Milwaukee Bucks star.

A few videos of Giannis enjoying the action from Rampage have also surfaced. They can be seen below.

