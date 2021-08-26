Tonight’s AEW Dynamite tapings were held at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks won this year’s NBA Finals and NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo made an unannounced appearance after Dynamite and before tonight’s Rampage tapings for Friday, August 27.

Antetokounmpo came out to a big pop from the crowd and AEW President Tony Khan handed off a replica AEW World Championship to him.

He hit the ring and held up the title for a bit, then got up on the second rope and got more cheers from the crowd.

Giannis then sat in the front row for Rampage. If you’re interested in spoilers for Friday’s show, you can check them out here.

Huge pop at AEW taping tonight with an unannounced appearance by Bucks superstar (and new Brewers owner) Giannis Antetekounmpo. pic.twitter.com/v0M2qMO7OS — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) August 26, 2021