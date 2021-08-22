Olympic gold medalists Tamyra Mensah-Stock and Gable Steveson made an appearance at last night’s WWE SummerSlam.

The two were recognized by the WWE Universe for their recent achievements at the Tokyo Olympics. Mensah-Stock and Steveson both made their way down the aisle and into the ring for a quick celebration.

Mensah-Stock has previously said she’s interested in becoming a WWE Superstar. For Steveson, he’s teased a move to WWE for a while, but is also considering a going to the UFC and even the NFL

Previously, Steveson has tweeted at Vince McMahon after some of his big achievements, and finally got to meet the man himself backstage at SummerSlam.

“The man I wanted to see,” Steveson wrote.

As noted, Seth Rollins has already offered to train Gable in the ring.