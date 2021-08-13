AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker and WWE RAW Superstar Eva Marie threw out the first pitches for their respective hometown baseball teams this week.

While Baker threw out the first pitch for the Pittsburg Pirates in their game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, Marie did the honors for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday against Arizona Diamondbacks.

As noted, Baker will defend her title against Red Velvet during Friday’s debut episode of AEW Rampage, which airs at 10 pm ET on TNT. The one-hour show will be held at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, Marie and Doudrop are expected to be involved in a match with Alexa Bliss at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

You can see photos and videos from Baker and Marie’s appearances below:

With a broken freaking wrist. https://t.co/2S3modZoWH — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 12, 2021

People are saying this is the GREATEST opening pitch in San Francisco Giants history @sfgiants #ResilientSF ! The roaring crowd agrees! I would never make such a claim as I am too humble, but thank you SF EVALution #WWEHof #WWERaw#TheFaceofMondayNightRaw@WWE @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/SBUGgBRnXi — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) August 11, 2021

The #EVALution rolled into her hometown baby 🙌🏽🙌🏽⚾️ https://t.co/f9foSuANDC — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) August 11, 2021