AEW sent out a press release ahead of this Friday’s debut of Rampage, which airs at 10 pm ET on TNT. The one-hour shows will be at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

AEW President Tony Khan fans can expect “intense match-ups, interviews, and focused feuds” in the coming weeks.

“When we started developing our third hour of programming with TNT, we didn’t want to just extend what we’re doing on DYNAMITE – it had to be a distinctly separate, yet equally entertaining event,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “RAMPAGE will showcase the hottest commodities in professional wrestling pushing their athleticism and creativity to new limits. The fight-oriented hour will be packed each week with intense match-ups, interviews, and focused feuds that will connect with our core fans and bring in new fans to catch the action every Friday night.”

After Friday’s debut, Rampage is set to gearing up for another big show, “The First Dance” at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Khan has hinted at a possible arrival of CM Punk, despite Punk saying he has other plans that night.

“Despite my rejected suggestion to call the show ‘Sampage,’ I’m still extremely proud to work with Tony to continue to extend and grow our relationship with AEW and bring more of the best wrestling on television to more of the best wrestling fans in the world,” said Sam Linsky, Associate General Manager, SVP, Programming and Operations, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Below is the current card for Friday’s event:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage (Impact World Championship)

* Britt Baker (c) vs. Red Velvet (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* Miro (c) vs. Fuego del Sol (AEW TNT Championship — If Sol wins, he’ll also earn an AEW contract)