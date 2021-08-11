AEW President Tony Khan made his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed he was moving Dan Lambert’s appearance on AEW Dynamite tonight in Pittsburgh to next week’s show in Houston. Later on the show, Khan mentioned that a big reason for this was to give more time to build up the AEW Women’s World Title match between Red Velvet and Pittsburgh’s own Dr. Britt Baker DMD. The match will take place on AEW’s debut episode of Rampage.

“I think it’s going to be a great match, it’s going to be a great environment,” Khan said of the match. “And on Rampage Friday, to have that big Women’s World Title match with Dr. Britt Baker against Red Velvet, and Britt Baker having this big hometown advantage in Pittsburgh? I think it’s going to be so much fun. And you’re going to hear from both of them tonight. I’m very excited about that. That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to make sure if I give Danny and his guys from UFC some time, I just want to make sure they’re not stepping on important stuff. And in this case, Dr. Britt Baker and Red Velvet, they’ve got to have some time to talk themselves ahead of this big match. So we’ll hear from them tonight.”

Khan also mentioned that more details about Friday’s debut episode of Rampage will be revealed on Dynamite tonight. He also mentioned next week’s episode of Rampage, which is expected to feature the AEW debut of CM Punk.

“Furthermore, we’ll hear a little bit more about what’s coming on Rampage. It’s going to be a huge card, and tonight we’ll establish more of what’s coming on the premiere of Rampage. Of course, I think everyone knows what to expect on the second episode of Rampage, which is titled ‘The First Dance.’ And I expect the anticipation will continue to build.”

Host Dave LaGreca later asked Khan when it was possible fans would be able to see Baker defend the title against her archrival and #1 contender, Thunder Rosa. Khan assured LaGreca the match will happen, but there are other challengers Baker must take care of first.

“When the time is right that will be another great match to look forward to,” Khan said. “But Britt’s got her hands full. There’s a lot of great challengers and in this case, I think she’s facing one of her toughest tests yet in Red Velvet.”

