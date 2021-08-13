Legendary pro wrestler and trainer Dominic DeNucci passed away at the age of 89 on Thursday. The news was confirmed by Cauliflower Alley Club, though no cause of death was revealed.

In June 2020, DeNucci’s family issued a statement on his health issues.

DeNucci began his career in Montreal but went onto compete across the world. He was best known as the original Dino Bravo’s tag team partner, adopting the name Dominic Bravo to compete as the Bravo Brothers. He also teamed up with the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Pat Barrett and Victor Riviera.

After achieving a lot of success in Australia, DeNucci joined the WWWF/WWF in 1967, capturing the WWWF International Tag Team Championship with Sammartino.

DeNucci later made his name in WWF as an expert trainer, working with the likes Hulk Hogan and Superstar Billy Graham during his tenure there.

After spending 15 years in the WWF, DeNucci left the company in 1982 to open a wrestling school, where he trained future stars such as Mick Foley, Shane Douglas, Cody Michaels, Brian Hildebrand [Mark Curtis] and Moondog Spot.

In 2012, DeNucci was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to DeNucci’s family, friends and fans.

