WWE RAW Superstar R-Truth is apparently not a fan of new AEW signee CM Punk.

Earlier on Wednesday, Truth took a jab at Punk, stating that he was never impressed by the former WWE Champion during their years working together.

Truth made his feelings known while responding to a fan on TikTok, who posted an audio clip from 2014 of Punk on Colt Cabana’s podcast. In the clip, Punk could be heard telling the story of why he was unhappy during his final years with the WWE, bringing up WWE’s decision to have him & Triple H lose to R-Truth & The Miz in a tag team match at WWEs’ Vengeance 2011. Punk felt that the booking didn’t make any business sense at the time.

While responding to the clip, R-Truth wrote:

CM Punk you lost to me and Miz cause we were HOTTER than you sorry, and I neva thought you were impressive at all, just typical entitlement.

Punk was interviewed by Tony Schiavone on Wednesday night, in his first-ever appearance on AEW Dynamite. He will face Darby Allin at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

You can see a screengrab of Truth’s post below: