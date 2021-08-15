Earlier this week on the That 90’s Wrestling podcast, former WWE star Rene Dupree told a story of being injured by Goldberg while the two worked together in 2003. The comments would eventually get back to Booker T, who questioned Dupree’s comments. Returning to the That 90’s Podcast, Dupree offered a response to Booker T.

“We did this podcast and you gave me random names right and I gave you a random answer,” Dupree said. “You asked me about the gentleman, Goldberg and I told the only story I had. It’s 18 years ago and the only the reason I bring it up is because it still f***s me up. I can’t lift dumbbells in the gym, I can’t press dumbbells. I have so much pain in this shoulder from 18 years ago. The reason I got through it is because, and don’t forget I’m still on a full-time schedule, I had to get a cortisone shot to get rid of the pain right. Well anybody who’s knows anything about cortisone shots will tell you that it does more harm than good long term.

“Listen I don’t follow the internet wrestling community, I had no idea that there was this big f*****g thing against Goldberg. I had no idea. Like I told you, I have a business to run. You asked me a question and I gave you the only story I had about the guy.”

Dupree was not done, going into Booker’s statement of Dupree looking for work from WWE. Dupree then told a story of how WWE actually offered him a deal to return years earlier.

“Okay Book I was re-signed by the WWE in 2011, okay?” Dupree said. “Vince McMahon himself called me personally when I was living in Tokyo alright. I signed a 5 year deal, but because I was living in Tokyo I had actually gotten kicked out of the United States. And in order to get back I had to fill out a waiver to get clearance to get back in, because they accused me of being there illegally. So I moved back to Canada and I have had zero interest in coming back to the United States. But they had offered me a contract which was worth 5 times more than the one I had originally signed and that’s the truth.”

Another sore spot for Dupree was Booker questioning why Dupree didn’t stand up for himself. The 37 year old pointed out that he was merely a teenager at the time, in a locker room that wasn’t so welcoming to newcomers.

“How old was I back then? I was 19,” Dupree stated. “I’m a young boy, you shut up and are told what to do and take a ass kicking. Everybody there to this day still walks around on eggshells and they can’t feel comfortable until they’ve earned it.”

You can watch the full interview below.