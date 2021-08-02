The recent WWE house shows have been headlined by six-man tag team matches between The Bloodline [Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos] vs. John Cena & The Mysterios.

Rey Mysterio has stated that the WWE locker room is “thankful” to Cena for working house shows, in an era where megastars of Cena’s magnitude typically only wrestle on PPVs.

“With John, he just happened to have a break right now, and he’s back,” Mysterio told DAZN. “Now he’s not only doing TVs, but he’s wanting to do house shows as well. So that just tells me the type of character he has, the type of person he is. He’s willing to drive and do the supershows that we’re kicking off that we had last weekend and now this upcoming weekend.

“It’s not only good for morale, but the fans are entertained and are buying tickets to go see Cena, my son, and myself. So we get the rub off of John. He made his name in this wrestling world, and now he’s jumped over to Hollywood. But he’s coming back and forth.

“This might not be the last time we’re going to see him. I think we are going to see him more. But he’s making the time, and I think we’re all thankful from the WWE locker rooms that he’s taking the time to come back and put in the work that once made him famous.

Mysterio revealed that Cena has been coaching Dominik during the matches at WWE Supershows.

“To hear Cena coaching him [Dominik] in the corner, and he just stayed quiet,” Mysterio revealed. “What he learned from Cena is completely different than what he’s going to learn from me. So I asked Cena to coach my son as much as he can. He’s all yours. Dominik learned a lot this past weekend, and it’s only gonna get better.”

The Mysterios are expected to challenge The Usos for the titles at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.