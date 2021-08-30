Two-time WWE Hall of Famer showed up at tonight’s NWA 73 pay-per-view event in St. Louis and cut a promo in which he thanked Vince McMahon, Triple H, Tony Khan, Billy Corgan, Randy Orton, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho and every major wrestling promotion in the world.

An emotional Nature Boy began his promo by thanking his wife Wendy.

“Every time I fell down, she picked me up,” Flair said. “Just like Triple H picked me up, just like Shawn, Taker, Austin, and everybody else. Vince McMahon, I love you. Thank you. That’s why I’m here. You know what…Vince McMahon isn’t going to watch this, but he’s going to hear about it.

“He’s going to say, ‘Ric Flair is back where he belongs, with anybody he wants to be on any given night.’ I deserve that right. And Hunter, thank you for reminding me everytime that I’m Ric Flair, because I let myself down night after night. He would not give up [on me]. Hunter didn’t care about my WCW run, he grew up as an NWA guy.”

Flair then thanked Shawn Michaels for “carrying him” to a great retirement match at WrestleMania XXIV.

Later in the promo, Flair said he wanted 14-time World Champion Randy Orton to break his record of 16 World Titles, but expects his daughter, Charlotte Flair, to eventually capture the record.

After thanking NWA Chairman Billy Corgan for inviting him to NWA 73, Flair also gave a shoutout to AEW President Tony Khan for improving the landscape of the pro wrestling business.

You can click here for full results from NWA 73, and can watch Flair’s promo in the videos below:

"Vince McMahon isn't gonna watch this, but he's gonna hear about it!" – Ric Flair pic.twitter.com/AVpMq1q2cL — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 30, 2021

"I wanted Randy [Orton] to break my record until The Queen [Charlotte] went 12." – Ric Flair, out here posting spoilers pic.twitter.com/csQ5qper0r — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 30, 2021