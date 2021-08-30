Four days after conquering the RAW Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam, one-half of RKBro, Riddle, joined The Bump panel in studio this week to talk about his major defeat. Even though they have new gold wrapped around their waist, Riddle was happy to announce his most important wish came true following their victory: he officially got recognized as one of Randy Orton’s friends.

“After our celebration on Monday with Randy [Orton], it’s just been a wild ride,” Riddle began with a big smile on his face. “I feel fantastic! Randy [and I] are back together; that’s the biggest part. You know, the championship titles, they’re great, but the biggest win here is friendship. Friendship is more important than a championship. And that’s what we did here. Not only did we win the RAW Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam, but we really solidified our friendship.

Panelist Kayla Braxton then asked Riddle if Orton finally gave him a hug he’s been yearning for quite some time now.

“We hugged on camera this past Monday. He plays it like we don’t hug, but we hug all of the time,” Riddle reported. “It’s usually one of these [demonstrates a side hug on Braxton]. A Randy side hug is like a million other people’s hugs.”

Getting to the core of things, Riddle explained that without their opposite takes and abilities, their team wouldn’t be as solidified as they are now.

“I think for me and Randy, you have two stallions who are going out there and giving it their all, every time. We’re passionate about what we do. We are passionate about our jobs,” Riddle stated. “When you put two people together that are passionate about what they’re doing, what they want to do and everything else, and we have a common goal, the sky’s the limit.

“And, I think, the teams that get together, they try to be alike. Well, I think in every relationship, the most successful relationships I know, the two people that bring the yin and yang kind of thing – I bring this to the table, I bring that to the table – [helps] fill in each other’s gap. So, with me and Randy, I think we work so well together is because we’re like a real-life couple. We fill each other’s gaps. He’s there for me when I’m down. I’m there for him when he’s down. I think that’s why we roll so well together.”

