As noted, WWE’s new class of Performance Center recruits includes Joseph Fatu, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and younger brother to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Rikishi has taken to Twitter to react to the news of his youngest son signing with WWE. Besides congratulating the latest recruits, Rikishi expressed how proud he is of Joseph for growing the Samoan Dynasty.

Congrats to all the new future prospects of the industry your time is NOW especially proud of my son #TheProblem @RealSefaFatu 👈🏾 follow his journey and watch him grow @WWEUsos @WWERomanReigns @SamoanDynasty1

Joseph “Sefa” Fatu, who went by the nickname “The Problem” on the indie circuit, also reacted to the news via Instagram. He wrote, “NXT you got a problem.”

Sefa started his pro wrestling career in 2018 at his father’s KnokX Pro Wrestling promotion in California. Subsequently, he competed for various indie promotions, including Game Changer Wrestling.

You can see Rikishi’s tweet below: