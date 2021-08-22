ROH Glory By Honor (Night 2) took place last night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out night 1 results here.

In the main event, Vincent defeated Matt Taven in a Steel Cage Match after hitting a diving cutter off the cage wall for the pinfall victory. As per the stipulations, Vincent has taken Taven’s ROH World Title shot.

Below are the full results:

* Dalton Castle defeated Danhausen

* LSG defeated World Famous CB

* Rok-C and Miranda Alize defeated Chelsea Green and Willow

* Shane Taylor Productions (c) defeated Delirious, Hallowicked, and Frightmare (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Mark Briscoe and Brian Johnson defeated Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita

* The Foundation defeated Violence Unlimited

* Dragon Lee and RUSH defeated Bandido and Rey Horus

* Vincent defeated Matt Taven (Steel Cage Match — Vincent earns Taven’s ROH World Title shot)

Next up for ROH is Death Before Dishonor on September 12 at the 2300 Arena in Philly.