In the recent Eck’s Files, Kevin Eck teased that wrestlers who were released from “another organization” could be appearing at the ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view.

This is the second time this week that ROH teased former WWE stars joining the company.

As noted yesterday, the official ROH Twitter account asked fans about which recently released WWE NXT Superstar they would like to see in the company.

Death Before Dishonor XVIII is set for September 12 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Below is the current card:

Jonathan Gresham or Rhett Titus (c) vs. Josh Woods (ROH Pure Championship)

* TBA vs. TBA (ROH Women’s World Championship Tournament Finals)