WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post and issued his first public comments on the latest DUI arrest of his cousin, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.

As noted, Jimmy was arrested on July 5 for his second DUI charge in two years and his third alcohol-related arrest in two years. You can click here for the latest on the arrest with full details. Uso remained on WWE TV in a top storyline with Reigns, and even won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles with brother Jey Uso a few weeks later.

Reigns told The Post that he loves his family but he does not “condone that kind of be behavior or decision-making.”

Reigns called the arrest “not a great light to be shining” on his family or the company. It was noted that Reigns chose to handle the situation in a positive way. He called the first post-arrest conversation with Jimmy a “mental checkup” to make sure he was OK.

“We’re all human, we’re all cynics, we all make mistakes,” Reigns said. “Instead of what some people might feel you should give up on somebody or maybe turn your back on that type of behavior, that’s one way to do it. But I don’t think that’s the way to push through and gain experience or make progressive movements of becoming a better man or a better human.

“So for me, it was diving into it with great attention, great love and very thorough communication to make sure my family is continually bettering themselves and putting themselves in a position to make better decisions.”

The Usos are set to defend their titles against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in Las Vegas. Reigns will headline the pay-per-view by defending his strap against John Cena.

