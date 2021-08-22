WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in the main event of last night’s SummerSlam. Reigns barely had time to celebrate as Brock Lesnar made his big return to WWE. Lesnar had been away from WWE since WrestleMania 36 in 2020, where he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

With a shocked Paul Heyman looking on, Reigns and Lesnar had a face-off in the ring, but nothing more as Reigns exited the ring. Today, Reigns wasn’t surprised that Lesnar finally showed up to acknowledged him.

“Inevitably they all come to acknowledge their #TribalChief. #OntoTheNext #SummerSlam,” Reigns wrote.

As noted, a recent report said WWE had previously wanted to hold off on Lesnar vs. Reigns until WrestleMania in 2023 (Inglewood, California). Clearly, they have switched gears and a potential match at this year’s Survivor Series or Crown Jewel looks to be on the table.

After SummerSlam went off the air, Lesnar took out Cena with a couple german suplexes and an F-5.