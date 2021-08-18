On last week’s episode of SmackDown, John Cena namedropped Dean Ambrose [Jon Moxley] during his face-to-face promo segment with Roman Reigns.

“You haven’t been embarrassed,” Cena told Reigns. “You’ve been protected. This pretty face. Those giant bars of soap ya got for teeth. You’ve been protected, Roman, you’ve been protected by The Shield. Hell, you almost ruined Seth Rollins. You ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE.”

During a recent interview with SK Wrestling, Seth Rollins was asked if he was surprised to hear Cena break the proverbial “Fourth Wall” on Live TV.

“I had a good chuckle about it,” Rollins said. “John likes to cross some lines occasionally if you look at his history of promos in the ring, especially his face-to-face promos heading into big matches. He likes to cross the line.”

Rollins admitted he would have done something similar if he were as big a star as Cena.

“He’s gotta do his thing,” Rollins said. “He wants to use my mouth to fit his narrative. And that’s fine. He can do that. That’s his prerogative. I would do the same thing if I was in his position with his name. That’s the nature of the business. That’s how we sell tickets. And that’s how we get people like you talking. So, I appreciate the question but I’m the only one who has Seth Rollins’ fate in his hands, so to speak.”

Both Rollins and Cena will be in marquee matches this Saturday at the SummerSlam pay-per-view. While Rollins will face WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Cena will challenge Reigns for the Universal Title.