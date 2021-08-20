Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins was a on a recent episode of Sports Media with Richard Deitsch. Rollins opened up about his relationship with his wife, former RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and he revealed if he and Lynch plan out their media appearances together like whenever they talk to outlets like People Magazine.

“Oddly enough, I don’t even know we have those conversations. They’re not too deep,” Rollins admitted. “I’m pretty cool with almost anything. I’m all out there, for the most part. She’s a little more protective. Her character’s a little bit different than mine as well. There’s a lot more mystique around ‘The Man’ than there is around me.

“I really just kind of, in that situation, acquiesce to her, whatever she’s interested in doing. If it’s something that she doesn’t want to do, I rarely force it. I don’t think I ever have, as a matter of fact, but if it’s something that she wants to do, I’m usually all game. It does me no harm to be doing interviews next to her. I’m very proud of her. She’s a genius. She’s also an incredible person and incredible mother, and so anytime I’m mentioned next to her, it’s a win for me.”

Rollins recalled the time their relationship was used in a storyline. He discussed the dynamics of the situation and why it didn’t work out the way it was meant to.

“We did it briefly a couple years ago, before we were married, but we were dating, and it had become public and people were excited about it,” Rollins said. “And the company came to us and asked us to kind of bring it to the screen, if you will. We tried to make the best out of it, but I don’t think either of us were terribly comfortable with it, and even though we have incredible chemistry, as people and as performers, our characters never really vibed on screen.

“And so I think it’s just kind of one of those things that if she comes back, more than likely, we’ll stay away from it. We just won’t touch on it. If something calls for it and we’re in the same segment or the same story in some way, you can’t pretend it doesn’t exist. It’s just not possible. We’re too high profile for that, but if we’re in two separate places, then no one even thinks about it that much.

“I’ve almost had to think about navigating it a little bit now because in a couple of my promos and on some of these live events we’ve been doing now that we had a live crowd again, I’ll get ‘We want Becky’ chants. I don’t know how to navigate that. I’m not exactly sure why people think that’s an insult to me. I’m like, yeah, my wife’s awesome. She’s great. I love her. I get why you want her instead of me. I’m also a bad guy. I don’t know where the insult comes in here. I’m trying to figure that part out. If that happens, how am I supposed to react to that? What do I say? It’s very interesting. Luckily, I haven’t had to address it yet, but it’s one of those things where I want to go, guys, um, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t know what you want me to say.”

Rollins continued as he spoke on the differences between his characters and Lynch’s The Man character. He also discussed whether or not he and Lynch will be in a storyline together again.

“Even pre Drip God, Visionary Monday Night Messiah, it didn’t work, but her character is she’s a loner,” Rollins pointed out. “She doesn’t need anybody. To see that character in a relationship, it doesn’t feel good. It never felt good. Especially now, I don’t know what it would look like. Seth Rollins and the Bayley characters, their synergy was perfect. It made perfect sense for them to be in a promo together. It’s kind of funny how that works. Her character’s not built for a number two. It’s just really not and so no harm in that. I just don’t think we need to touch on it ever again. We’ll see what happens, but that’s that’s how I feel at the moment.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sports Media with Richard Deitsch with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.