Seth Rollins spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this week. During the conversation, Rollins took a moment to speak about his relationship with WWE Raw Woman's Champion Becky Lynch. Rollins and Lynch's relationship had gone from off-screen to on-screen more directly during the past few weeks of WWE programming.

"I like to think that people are happy," Rollins said. "They like what they're happy for. If they like Becky and I being in a relationship, that's great."

Rollins said that originally he and Lynch were uncertain how and if the on-screen relationship storyline would work. However, after working out the kinks, the two eventually felt comfortable with having it appear on television.

"When you're first approached about the idea, you're kind of like, "How is it going to work? Is it going to work?'" Rollins said. "I've never done anything like that before and I don't think she has either as far as I know. If you look at the way couples have been portrayed in the past, it's a bit sketchy, especially on the woman's end. I know some of her concerns about that and mine as well. We had discussions but once we had brainstormed about it and then - at the end of the day, they're not going to go forward with the idea if we're not comfortable with it. Once we sat down and brainstormed how cool it might be and the options that were in front of us on the table, we decided it would actually be a fun thing to do and a cool thing to do and really strike while the iron's hot.

"It wouldn't be as cool to do it in a year from now - that's assuming I'm lucky enough enough to keep her for a full year. I think watching last night, me being in the ring during the main event of the pay-per-view and hearing the reaction when she hit the ring and seeing the reaction on social today, just how everybody seems pretty psyched about the role reversal thing is pretty sick to me. I think we nailed it. We hit the nail on the hit. I'm pretty happy with it and so is she. I am now The Man's man.'"

Speaking of he and Lynch's their relationship, Rollins said that the couple didn't go out of their way to keep their relationship a secret. The two have posted pictures together for months as friends but soon enough they took to social media to make their pairing official.

"We started dating in February." Rollins recalled. "We didn't really keep it a secret that much. We were in public, went to concerts and took pictures. We were friends a year beforehand. It's not like we hadn't taken pictures at the gym or elsewhere before. I think people were like, 'Maybe they're just friends'. We started seeing each other in February and I don't think we let the cat out of the bag until April. But weren't taking extreme measures like she was walking around with a mustache. We did what we did and eventually she put the thing on Twitter when she was arguing with Beth and Edge."

After this past weekend's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, the on-screen relationship of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch has hit a new level of publicity. The two are now scheduled to defend their respective championships against Baron Corbin and Lacy Evans at Extreme Rules in a mixed tag team match.

