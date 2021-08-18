This past week, NJPW announced that eight wrestlers would miss part of the Summer Struggle tour due to COVID-19 protocols. Today, NJPW confirmed that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi and Bushi were those that tested positive.

Takagi and Bushi had presented fevers on Aug. 15 and were immediately tested. NJPW have said that “their fevers went down and their conditions are not becoming worse. According to protocols and under medical advice, they are isolating and receiving appropriate treatment.”

The Summer Struggle tour will continue for three more days before Wrestle Grand Slam at the MetLife Dome in Saitama. Takagi is currently scheduled to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Evil on night two on Sep. 5.

NJPW announced that on night one Sep. 4, IWGP U.S. Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi will defend his title against Kota Ibushi. Tanahashi recently won the title against Lance Archer at Resurgence in Los Angeles.

You can view the updated card for Wrestle Grand Slam below:

Wrestle Grand Slam night one:

* KOPW Title: Chase Owens (c) vs. Toru Yano in either a no DQ I Quit match or a Texas Strap match

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

* IWGP U.S. Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

Wrestle Grand Slam night two:

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Robbie Eagles (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* IWGP Tag Team Championship: Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) (c) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Sanada) vs. Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi)

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Evil