NJPW Resurgence took place last night at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. In the main event, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Lance Archer to become the new IWGP US Champion. Last month on Dynamite, Moxley made it clear he wanted to have a match against Tanahashi. Moxley watched the main event from the crowd.

At last night’s show, Moxley teamed up with Yuji Nagata in a losing effort against The Good Brothers.

NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White retained against David Finlay. As noted, Will Ospreay says he’s medically cleared from his neck injury and is still the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

NJPW also announced they will be returning to California on November 13 for Battle in the Valley at the San Jose Civic Center. Then on November 15 another set of Strong: Detonation tapings will be held.

Below are the full results:

* Barrett Brown, Bateman, and Misterioso defeated Jordan Clearwater, The DKC, and Kevin Knight

* Karl Fredericks defeated Alex Coughlin

* Ren Narita, Clark Connors, and TJP defeated Fred Rosser, Wheeler Yuta, and Rocky Romero

* Lio Rush, Adrian Quest, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi, and Yuya Uemura defeated Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, and Danny Limelight

* Juice Robinson defeated Hikuleo

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Moose

* The Good Brothers defeated Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata (Post-match, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa confronted The Good Brothers)

* Jay White (c) defeated David Finlay (Post-match, Tomohiro Ishii confronted Jay White)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Lance Archer (c) (IWGP US Championship)