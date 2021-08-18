Several matches have been announced for next Tuesday’s post-Takeover 36 edition of WWE NXT.

A big six-man match will take place next week with Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. Hit Row’s Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, and NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

The two teams have been feuding for a few weeks now. This will be the first six-man match for Hit Row as a team, and the first time Legado del Fantasma has teamed up for six-man action since they lost the Winners Take All match to NXT Tag Team Champions MSK and then-North American Champion Bronson Reed at “Takeover: In Your House” on June 13.

Timothy Thatcher vs. Ridge Holland will also finally take place next week.

Holland returned from injuries three weeks ago, brought back by Dunne and Oney Lorcan to help them defeat Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa. Holland, who defeated Ikemen Jiro in his ring return two weeks ago, was called out by Thatcher and Ciampa during a backstage segment on last week’s episode. A backstage segment then aired on this week’s show where Holland said he doesn’t care how long Thatcher and Ciampa have been doing this, but he does respect them for having the balls to challenge him. Holland then said he’s going to make a name for himself as he takes care of Thatcher next week.

As noted, next week’s NXT episode will also feature Odyssey Jones vs. Carmelo Hayes in the finals of the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament. You can click here for the updated brackets, news from this week’s semi-finals match, plus comments from Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

It was reported earlier this week that the post-Takeover 36 NXT show will be taped on Monday, August 23. You can click here for news on next week’s NXT TV tapings and how many episodes will be shot.

Below is the current line-up for next Tuesday’s NXT on the USA Network, along with related clips from tonight’s show:

* Fallout from Takeover 36

* Ridge Holland vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Odyssey Jones vs. Carmelo Hayes in the finals of the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament

* Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) vs. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott)