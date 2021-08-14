Next Tuesday’s AEW Dark episode was taped on Friday night in Pittsburgh at the Petersen Events Center before AEW Rampage hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping, to air on Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the AEW YouTube channel:

* 2.0 defeated Sam Adams and Skyler Andrews

* Matt Hardy defeated Wheeler Yuta

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, John Silver and 10 defeated RSP, Bill Collier and Andrew Palace

* Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson defeated Spencer Slade and Joey Keys

* Penelope Ford defeated Masha Slamovich

* Tay Conti defeated Rebecca Scott

* PAC, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix defeated Luther, Serpentico and Cole Karter. Andrade tried to distract PAC and cost Death Triangle the match but it didn’t work

* Nyla Rose defeated Tina San Antonio

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Brandon Cutler

* Kris Statlander defeated Kiera Hogan

* Dante Martin defeated Lee Moriarty

* Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy defeated Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake, Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon

