Prior to tonight’s AEW Rampage: The First Dance, AEW held tapings for AEW Dark that will air on Tuesday, August 24. Spoilers for the tapings can be seen below.

* Tay Conti defeated a local talent

* Emi Sakura defeated Laynie Luck. Luck has worked for local independent promotion Freelance Wrestling and had appeared in Ring of Honor twice this year

* Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky defeated GPA & Mat Fitchett

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Serpentico. Fans were said to be really into Kazarian

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Blair Onyx

* 2point0 defeated Travis Titan & local talent

* The Bunny defeated Sierra. Bunny was accompanied by The Blade

* QT Marshall defeated Evil Uno. Uno was said to be very over and did not come out with the rest of Dark Order, continuing the storyline issues with the group

* Joey Janela defeated Robert ‘Ego’ Anthony. Anthony had previously worked for AEW, primarily on Dark, during the pandemic. After the match Kayla Rossi, a Nightmare Factory trainee, made her debut and powerbombed Anthony, aligning with Janela

* PAC defeated Matt Sydal. Andrade watched the match from commentary with Chavo Guerrero Jr., occasionally jawing with PAC during the match

* Thunder Rosa defeated Heather Reckless

* Varsity Blonds defeated Ren Jones and Brayden Lee. Lee is a regular for Chicago based indie promotion AAW, and has also wrestled for GCW several times this year

* Kris Statlander defeated Selene Grey

* Powerhouse Hobbs over Shawn Dean. Ricky Starks cut a promo after the match

* Britt Baker (with Reba and Jamie Hayter) came out for an interview with Tony Schiavone. Baker cut a promo calling herself the best athlete to ever grace Chicago, while Hayter hyped her match with Red Velvet. Velvet ran in and attacked Hayer, leading to the brawl. Kris Statlander would run in for the save

* Dante Martin defeated Alan “Five” Angels

* Lucha Bros defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo in what was said to be a really strong match

* John Silver and 10 of the Dark Order defeated Kal Herro and a local talent

* Best Friends defeated HFO

